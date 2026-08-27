Armee Infotech Bags ₹741 Cr Order From Bondada Engineering

Integrated technology infrastructure and renewable energy company ArMee Infotech on Thursday said it has received orders worth ₹740.97 crore, including GST, from Bondada Engineering.
The company has been awarded the EPC BOS packages for Block-1 (300 MW AC) with a contract value of ₹375.18 crore, including GST, and Block-3 (300 MW AC) with a contract value of ₹365.79 crore, including GST, a company statement said.
ArMee Infotech Ltd has received two Letters of Award (LOAs) worth approximately ₹740.97 crore, including GST, from Bondada Engineering for execution of the Amended EPC Balance of System (BOS) Packages for a solar power project at Fatehgarh, Rajasthan, according to the statement.
The orders cover a combined capacity of 600 MW AC.
Under the scope of work, ArMee Infotech Ltd will undertake comprehensive engineering, procurement, manufacturing, supply, erection, installation, testing and commissioning of the Balance of System (BOS) works for the solar power plants, along with associated power evacuation infrastructure.
The scope also includes three years of Operation & Maintenance (O&M) and Annual Maintenance Contracts (AMC) for designated plant equipment in accordance with project specifications and quality standards.
Commenting on the development, the management of ArMee Infotech said in the statement, "The project significantly enhances our renewable energy order book and reinforces our long-term strategy of building a diversified portfolio across EPC execution, power infrastructure and clean energy solutions." The company believes that the award further validates its technical capabilities and execution strength in large-scale renewable energy infrastructure projects and supports its strategic objective of becoming a leading integrated renewable energy EPC company.
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The LOAs have been issued pending execution of definitive EPC BOS contracts between the parties. Project execution, commercial terms and timelines shall be governed by the definitive agreements to be executed and shall be undertaken on a back-to-back basis.
The company is strategically focused on further expanding its order book by securing high-quality projects from government, public sector and enterprise customers while maintaining disciplined execution, operational excellence and strong governance standards.
ArMee Infotech Ltd received in-principle approval for its Initial Public Offering (IPO) from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in February 2026. It is expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE soon.