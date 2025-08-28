Apple, Samsung Serve Legal Notices to Chinese Rival Xiaomi: Here's Why

Apple and Samsung have issued cease-and-desist notices to Xiaomi over ads that directly compared their products.
The notices, as per the report, accuse Xiaomi’s campaign of carrying disparaging content.
Xiaomi’s March–April ads, including full-page prints, compared iPhone pricing and specs with its new 15 Ultra model.
Smartphone giants Apple and Samsung have hit back at Chinese rival Xiaomi with cease-and-desist notices over an advertisement campaign comparing their products. The Chinese brand has been running ads in print media and on social platforms in India for the past few months.
According to The Economic Times (ET), the American and South Korean smartphone makers have sent separate notices objecting to what they describe as disparaging content in Xiaomi's campaign. A cease-and-desist notice typically demands the immediate halt of an activity considered unlawful or infringing.
The notices follow a series of ads Xiaomi ran in March and April this year, including a full-page print advertisement that directly compared the pricing and specifications of Apple’s iPhone with its new 15 Ultra model.
One ad, released on April 1, wished consumers “Happy April Fools’ Day” for believing the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s camera could outshine Xiaomi’s 15 Ultra. In March, another ad described the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s camera as “cute” just after the launch of the Xiaomi 15 series in India, with the tagline, “Maybe it’s time to see through the right lens.”
That same month, Xiaomi posted several social media campaigns comparing its phones’ camera quality with Apple’s flagships, with captions such as, “Can your phone capture the colour accuracy in low light?”, “Just Another Pro vs The Real Ultra”, and “Can your phone capture the night without drowning in noise?”
The Chinese brand, known for its affordable devices, also ran provocative campaigns targeting Samsung on social media, comparing both smartphones and smart TVs.
As per ET, if the matter escalates, Apple and Samsung may seek compensation from Xiaomi for alleged erosion of brand value.
The legal spat comes as India’s smartphone market is witnessing strong demand for premium phones, with Apple steadily gaining share at the expense of rivals such as Vivo, Realme and Xiaomi.
According to IDC’s latest report, at the end of Q2, Apple and Samsung together commanded 22% of the total market, while Chinese brands accounted for the rest. Vivo led with a 19% share, but Realme and Xiaomi saw market share declines, from 12.6% to 9.7% and from 13.5% to 9.6% respectively in the April–June quarter.
IDC also noted that the premium segment ($600–$800) posted the highest growth of 96.4%, with its share rising from 2% to 4%. The iPhone 16/15 series together accounted for more than three-fifths of shipments in this segment.
The super-premium segment (over $800) grew by 15.8%, holding steady at a 7% share. Samsung overtook Apple with 49% share versus 48%. The iPhone 16, Galaxy S25/S24 Ultra/S25, and iPhone 16 Plus were the key drivers in this bracket.