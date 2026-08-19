Sitharaman-Goyal In Singapore: 5 Things India Will Push At Key Economic Meet

The ministers are heading India’s delegation for the fourth India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable, alongside External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other senior officials.
Trade and investment take centre stage: Discussions will cover manufacturing, digitalisation, AI, infrastructure, fintech, healthcare, sustainability and skills, with a 70-member business delegation accompanying Goyal.
Singapore is a key economic partner: Singapore was India’s largest FDI source in FY2025-26, with $19.8 billion in inflows, while bilateral trade reached $36.1 billion in FY2025-26.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is leading an Indian delegation to Singapore for the fourth India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR), with the two sides expected to explore new avenues for economic and commercial cooperation.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Electronics and IT and Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada are part of the delegation.
Established in 2022, the ISMR provides a platform for the two governments to review progress across advanced manufacturing, connectivity, digitalisation, healthcare and medicine, skills development and sustainability.
The upcoming meeting will assess progress in these areas while looking for opportunities to deepen the bilateral economic partnership.
Advanced Manufacturing And New Investment Opportunities
Manufacturing is expected to remain an important area of discussion as India and Singapore seek to expand business linkages.
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Goyal is travelling with a 70-member business delegation representing technology, software and AI, manufacturing and engineering, infrastructure, sustainability, financial services and fintech, healthcare, agriculture, logistics, maritime services and professional services.
The breadth of the delegation suggests that discussions will extend beyond traditional trade into emerging sectors where both countries see opportunities for investment and partnerships.
Digital Economy, AI And Technology
Technology and digitalisation are among the six core pillars of the ISMR and are likely to feature prominently during the meetings.
The business delegation includes companies and representatives from technology, software and artificial intelligence, alongside financial technology firms.
The discussions are expected to examine opportunities for greater commercial cooperation in these areas, although the provided material does not specify particular agreements under consideration.
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The visit will also include government-to-business engagements with institutions and companies including the Global Finance & Technology Network, YPO Global, Milken Institute, Keppel Infrastructure and Temasek Holdings.
Infrastructure, Finance And Sustainability
Infrastructure and sustainability will form another important part of the business engagement.
Goyal is scheduled to meet representatives from companies including Keppel Infrastructure and STT GDC, while financial services and fintech firms are also represented in the Indian delegation.
The ISMR's sustainability pillar provides a broader framework for discussions around the two countries' economic cooperation, while Singapore's role as a major source of investment gives financial linkages particular importance.
Agriculture And Food Trade
The two countries are also looking to strengthen agricultural trade. Goyal and Singapore's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Industry Gan Siow Huang will visit an APEDA-FairPrice initiative at City Square Mall.
The programme is aimed at increasing the presence of Indian agri-food products in Singapore's retail market.
The initiative highlights India's effort to expand its export footprint in Singapore beyond traditional goods and deepen links with the country's consumer market.
Business Deals And MoUs
The fourth ISMR will take place alongside the India-Singapore Business Roundtable on August 20.
The session will be followed by an MoU signing ceremony, providing an opportunity for companies and institutions from both countries to formalise partnerships.
Goyal is also scheduled to meet Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and hold a series of government-to-business engagements, including discussions with representatives from Temasek Holdings, IHH Healthcare, Turner & Townsend, STT GDC and the Singapore Business Federation.
A family office roundtable is also planned.
Why Singapore Matters To India
Singapore has become one of India's most important economic partners and a major source of foreign investment.
It was India's largest source of FDI in FY2025-26, with inflows of $19.8 billion.
Cumulative Singapore-origin FDI reached $194.68 billion between April 2000 and March 2026, accounting for 24.72% of India's total FDI inflows during the period.
Bilateral trade has also expanded significantly since the signing of the India-Singapore Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement in 2005, rising from $6.7 billion in FY2005 to $36.1 billion in FY2026.
Singapore is currently India's largest trading partner within ASEAN and an important source of foreign portfolio investment and external commercial borrowing.
The fourth ISMR therefore comes at a time when both countries have a substantial economic base to build on.
The immediate focus will be on identifying new areas for investment, technology cooperation, trade and business partnerships across the six established pillars of the bilateral relationship.