  Amway india loss widens to 7425 cr in fy25 sales dip 105 to 114816 cr

Amway India Loss Widens to ₹74.25 Cr in FY25, Sales Dip 10.5% to ₹1,148.16 Cr

Amway India Enterprise had reported a total loss of ₹53.38 crore, and its revenue from operations was at 1,283.75 crore in the previous financial year

PTI
Amway India's total loss widened to ₹74.25 crore in FY25, and its revenue from operations declined 10.56% to ₹1,148.16 crore, according to a filing by the leading direct seller.

Its total income, which includes other income, was also down 9.2% to ₹1,174.85 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, according to financial data accessed through the business intelligence platform Tofler.

Amway India Enterprise had reported a total loss of ₹53.38 crore, and its revenue from operations was at 1,283.75 crore in the previous financial year.

The direct selling industry in India has been facing slow growth in the last two years.

Amway India's expenses on advertising and sales promotion were down 40.6% to ₹36.20 crore in FY25.

Similarly, the royalty cost paid to its US-based parent firm was down 15.7% to ₹55.43 crore as against ₹65.74 crore of FY24.

Moreover, the amount paid to its sole selling agents was down 2.73% to 366.91 crore during the financial year, which ended on March 31, 2025. It was at ₹377.22 crore a year before in FY24.

The total expense of Amway India was at ₹1,249.10 crore, down 7.3% in FY25.

Amway India Enterprises, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ada, Michigan, US-based Alticor Global Holdings Inc, which is one of the largest direct-selling companies in the world, in an unlisted entity here.

In FY25, its revenue from the 'Nutrition and Wellness' segment was down 10% to ₹703.58 crore. Similarly, revenue from its second largest segment 'personal care' was also down 13.6% to ₹189.22 crore in the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2025.

Amway India's revenue from 'home care' was at ₹120.29 crore, down 2.65% and 'beauty' at ₹96.59 crore, down 12%.

India is among Amway's top-ten markets globally; however, the direct selling multinational expects it to be among the top-five markets. 

