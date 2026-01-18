Amway India Loss Widens to ₹74.25 Cr in FY25, Sales Dip 10.5% to ₹1,148.16 Cr

Amway India's total loss widened to ₹74.25 crore in FY25, and its revenue from operations declined 10.56% to ₹1,148.16 crore, according to a filing by the leading direct seller.
Its total income, which includes other income, was also down 9.2% to ₹1,174.85 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, according to financial data accessed through the business intelligence platform Tofler.
Amway India Enterprise had reported a total loss of ₹53.38 crore, and its revenue from operations was at 1,283.75 crore in the previous financial year.
Amway India's expenses on advertising and sales promotion were down 40.6% to ₹36.20 crore in FY25.
Similarly, the royalty cost paid to its US-based parent firm was down 15.7% to ₹55.43 crore as against ₹65.74 crore of FY24.
Moreover, the amount paid to its sole selling agents was down 2.73% to 366.91 crore during the financial year, which ended on March 31, 2025. It was at ₹377.22 crore a year before in FY24.
The total expense of Amway India was at ₹1,249.10 crore, down 7.3% in FY25.
Amway India Enterprises, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ada, Michigan, US-based Alticor Global Holdings Inc, which is one of the largest direct-selling companies in the world, in an unlisted entity here.
In FY25, its revenue from the 'Nutrition and Wellness' segment was down 10% to ₹703.58 crore. Similarly, revenue from its second largest segment 'personal care' was also down 13.6% to ₹189.22 crore in the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2025.
Amway India's revenue from 'home care' was at ₹120.29 crore, down 2.65% and 'beauty' at ₹96.59 crore, down 12%.
India is among Amway's top-ten markets globally; however, the direct selling multinational expects it to be among the top-five markets.