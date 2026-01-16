Central Bank of India Q3 Profit Jumps 32% to ₹1,263 Cr as Bad Loans Dip

State-owned Central Bank of India has posted a 32% jump in profit at ₹1,263 crore in the third quarter ended December 2025, aided by improvement in bad loans.
The Mumbai-based bank had earned a net profit of ₹959 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
Total income increased to ₹10,969 crore during the quarter under review against ₹9,739 crore in the same period of last year, Central Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.
The bank's interest income also rose to ₹9,033 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 8,509 crore in the same period a year ago.NIM
However, the Net Interest Income (NII) marginally declined to ₹3,502 crore, from ₹3,540 crore of the corresponding period of the previous year.
Similarly, the net interest margin (NIM) eased to 2.96% compared to 3.45% at the end of the third quarter of the previous financial year.
The bank's operating profit improved to ₹2,293 crore, up from ₹1,963 crore in December 2024.
As regards asset quality, the bank's gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) declined to 2.7% of the total loans at the end of December 2025 from 3.86 a year ago.
Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans came down to 0.45% from 0.59% at the end of the third quarter of the previous fiscal.
As a result, provisions for non-performing assets eased to Rs 276 crore, as against Rs 310 crore reported in the third quarter of the previous financial year.
The bank's Capital Adequacy Ratio slightly moderated to 16.13%, as against 16.43% at the end of the same quarter a year ago.
The bank's Provision Coverage Ratio improved to 96.69% at the end of December 2025, compared to 96.54% of the third quarter of the previous fiscal.
Total business (mix of total credit and deposits) moved up to ₹7,74,106 crore as against ₹6,68,686 crore at the end of the third quarter of the previous financial year.
Gross advances increased by ₹52,752 crore (19.48%) and stood at ₹3,23,531 crore as on December 31, 2025, as against Rs 2,70,799 crore as on December, 2024, it said.
Total deposit of the bank stood at Rs 4,50,575 crore as on December 31, 2025, as against Rs 3,97,907 crore, registering growth of Rs 52,668 crore (13.24%) on a YoY basis, it added.
During the three quarters, the bank reported a net profit of ₹3,644 crore compared to ₹2,752 crore in the nine-month period of the previous year.
Total income also increased to ₹31,593 crore from ₹29,088 crore in the nine-month period of the last financial year.