146 Start-ups get ₹38 Cr Grant Under K'taka Govt's ELEVATE Programme

ELEVATE provides a one-time grant-in-aid of up to ₹50 lakhs to start-ups recognised under this programme. In addition, they are given mentoring and incubation support at subsidised rates at government-supported incubation centres to help in product development and validation, the Department of Electronics, IT & BT said Through ELEVATE, Karnataka is enabling entrepreneurs across the state to transform bold ideas into real impact, it said in a release.