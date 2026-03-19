AM/NS India to Start work on ₹70,000 Cr Andhra Steel Plant Next Week

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India will commence work next week on its proposed integrated steel plant in Andhra Pradesh, marking the launch of India's largest greenfield steel project.
The company, a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, will invest about ₹70,000 crore in the first phase to build 8.2 million tonnes per annum capacity near Visakhapatnam.
The Andhra Pradesh government has allotted around 2,200 acres for the project and facilitated faster approvals and infrastructure support.
AM/NS India CEO Dilip Oommen said the project reflects strong state-industry coordination and will help the company expand beyond its western India base to better serve eastern and southern markets.
He added that the plant will include upstream and downstream facilities, supporting ancillary industries and strengthening the manufacturing value chain.
The company had applied for land in August 2024 and secured allotment within about two-and-a-half months.
Phase I will focus on flat steel and downstream products aimed at import substitution. Initial units are expected to be operational by end-2028 or early-2029, with near-full commissioning targeted by 2030.
As part of the project, the company will lay about 267 km of slurry pipelines under an agreement with NMDC Ltd for iron ore transport. The project is also expected to generate employment and support rehabilitation of affected families.
The Andhra project is part of AM/NS India's broader expansion plans, including capacity addition at its Hazira facility in Gujarat and a proposed integrated steel plant in Odisha