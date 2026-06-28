Amber Group Eyes $2 Bn Revenue Milestone Soon; Invests ₹6,750 Cr in UP Projects

Responding to a query on Amber's roadmap to the USD 2 billion revenue mark, Singh said he will not share any guidance on that; however, he said, "So all three divisions are witnessing growth. I think very shortly we will reach that number." Ascent-K Circuit is a 70:30 joint venture with the Korean Circuit to manufacture High-Density Interconnect (HDI) Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), Flexible Printed Circuit Boards (FPCBs) and Semiconductor Substrates.