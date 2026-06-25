Areion Group Launches $60-Mn GIFT City Fund for Special-Situation Investments

Areion Assets Management, the investment arm of Areion Group, has launched a $60 million Category III AIF in GIFT City to target special situations
Registered under IFSCA regulations, the five-year fund aims to give sophisticated investors tax-efficient access to India’s evolving special situations market through an internationally recognised platform.
Areion Assets Management, the investment arm of Areion Group, on Thursday launched a $60 million (around ₹570 crore) Category III AIF focused on investing in special situations, structured credit and distressed assets.
The fund, registered under the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) Regulations, has a five-year tenure with an option to extend it by up to two years, Areion Assets Management said in a statement.
The fund aims to provide sophisticated investors access to India's special situations market through a tax-efficient, internationally recognised investment platform based in GIFT City.
Its investment mandate includes opportunities across the credit spectrum, such as Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC)-led resolutions, one-time settlements and strategic exits to operating companies.
The fund will evaluate investment opportunities across sectors, including infrastructure, manufacturing, hospitality, financial services and real estate-linked assets, with a strategy focused on recovery-led value creation through active resolution management, operational turnaround support, negotiated settlements and strategic asset monetisation.
Areion Group Founder Manish Lalwani said India's special situations market is evolving into a more institutionalised and structured investment opportunity, aided by a supportive regulatory environment.
"While participation in special situations strategies has historically been limited to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals, we believe the next phase of growth will see broader participation," he said.
Areion Assets Management entered the alternative investment fund space in 2019 and has since established a multi-fund platform comprising Category I and Category II AIFs. Since its inception, it has deployed around ₹3,000 crore across special-situation assets.