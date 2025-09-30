Amazon India has expanded Amazon Fresh to more than 270 cities during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival. This move aims to make everyday products including fresh fruits and vegetables, groceries, household essentials and regional favourites accessible to millions across the country.
The service expansion, which comes during the e-commerce major's festive sale, will reach additional cities, including Gorakhpur, Dehradun, Jalandhar, Coimbatore, Nellore, Jamshedpur, and Durgapur.
Amazon Fresh is Amazon.in’s grocery service offering sellers a wide range of products with convenient two-hour delivery slots. Its selection has grown from 4,000 items in 2023 to over 40,000, including fresh fruits and vegetables, staples, dairy, packaged foods, frozen goods, beauty, baby and personal care, pet supplies, and regional products.
With over 3,000 regionally loved favorites from Rajdhani atta and Eastern masalas to GRB sweets and Sri Bhagyalaxmi staples - customers can shop for daily needs while savouring their preferred tastes, preferences and traditions.
"Amazon Fresh has grown 4.5 times in reach and 10 times in selection in just two years," said Srikant Sree Ram, Director - Amazon Fresh India. "By expanding to over 270 cities, we are making household essentials and festive favourites widely accessible. This Great Indian Festival, we focus on freshness, savings, and convenience for customers."
Vinod Nambiar, Managing Director of More Retail Limited (MRL), a seller on Amazon Fresh, said “We are delighted with the growth on Amazon Fresh. We have converted more than 370 of our More offline stores to also serve Amazon Fresh customers. This has enabled our business on Amazon Fresh to grow at 65% year-on-year in 2024 and it continues to grow significantly''.
Amazon Fresh sellers have established a robust farm-to-doorstep network, partnering directly with more than 13,000 registered farmers across India. Every item delivered to the customers undergoes a rigorous four-step quality process: inspection at local collection points, grading & sorting, temperature-controlled storage, and final quality checks.
During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, customers can grab festive deals starting at ₹1 and get up to ₹400 cashback on grocery shopping. They can also shop new Diwali décor, including lights, rangoli kits, and sweets. Every weekend, Amazon Fresh Super Value Days offer extra savings on groceries and household essentials.