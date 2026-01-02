Adani Total Gas Cuts CNG, Piped Gas Prices After PNGRB Tariff Reset

Besides ATGL, GAIL Gas Ltd has also announced a ₹1 reduction in CNG and PNG prices. Indraprastha Gas Ltd, India's largest city gas retailer, has cut prices of natural gas piped into household kitchens (PNG) for cooking in Delhi and NCR towns by ₹0.70 per standard cubic metre (scm), while Think Gas has reduced CNG prices by ₹2.50 per kg and that of PNG by up to ₹5 per scm.