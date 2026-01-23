Indian Auto LPG Coalition Urges PNGRB to Include Auto LPG in TERI-Led Fuels Study

Suyash Gupta, Director General of the Indian Auto LPG Coalition, said, "It is important that the PNGRB-TERI study remains truly technology-neutral and reflective of real-world conditions. Auto LPG must be explicitly included so that all practical fuel pathways are assessed on common parameters such as total cost of ownership, well-to-wheel and tank-to-wheel emissions, infrastructure requirements, safety standards, supply resilience and consumer affordability." "With more than 30 million vehicles globally and a strong and growing footprint in India, Auto LPG already delivers measurable air-quality gains in segments where electrification will take time. Excluding it from the study risks overlooking a solution that is available today, affordable for consumers, and aligned with India's transition goals," he said.