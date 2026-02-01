Duty Exemption On Atomic Energy, BESS, Sodium Antimonate To Boost Energy Transition

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget speech in the Lok Sabha, said, “I propose to extend the basic customs duty exemption given to capital goods used for manufacturing Lithium-Ion Cells for batteries, to those used for manufacturing Lithium-Ion Cells for battery energy storage systems too.” According to the indirect tax proposals, zero import duty is proposed on specified capital goods for use in the manufacture of lithium-ion cells for batteries of Battery Energy Storage System.