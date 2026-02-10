Sattva Group Aims ₹11K Cr Revenue from 6 Real Estate Projects in Mumbai Region

Bijay Agarwal, Managing Director of Sattva Group, said, "Mumbai is entering a defining phase of urban renewal, driven by the need to replace ageing structures with safer, well-planned, future-ready housing. Redevelopment requires clarity, discipline and long-term commitment, values central to Sattva’s growth over the past three decades." Sattva Group is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It has delivered 78 million sq ft of area and over 71 million sq ft is under construction across multiple cities.