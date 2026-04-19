Adani Arm Sets Up Three Hotel, Real Estate Airport City Units

Adani Airport Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2019 as a 100 per cent subsidiary of AEL and today it is the largest airport infrastructure company, with its eight airports accounting for 25 per cent of passenger footfalls and 33 per cent of India's air cargo traffic. It manages airports at Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram.