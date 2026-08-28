Alpha Wave Global Exits Aye Finance With ₹322-Cr Block Deal

Alpha Wave Global has exited from Aye Finance, by divesting its entire 7.78% stake in the micro-enterprise lender for ₹322 crore through a series of block deals on the BSE.
Alpha Wave India I LP, an affiliate of the New York-based alternative asset manager, sold more than 1.91 crore shares in two tranches, representing a 7.78% stake in Gurugram-based Aye Finance.
The transactions were executed on Thursday at prices ranging from ₹168.02 to ₹168.19 apiece, according to data on the BSE.
On the other side of the trade were a mix of domestic and foreign institutional investors, including US-based Millenium Management and veteran investor Madhusudan Kela's Singularity AMC bought shares at the same price.
Millenium Management, through its arm Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte picked up 23.80 lakh shares for ₹40 crore, while Singularity AMC bought 14.88 lakh shares for ₹25 crore.
Details of the other buyers of Aye Finance's shares could not be identified from the exchange data.
Despite the block deal being executed at around ₹168 per share, Aye Finance's stock traded higher on the BSE, gaining 1.95% to ₹185.15 apiece on Friday.
Market experts said Alpha Wave Global's exit comes at a time when Aye Finance has posted a sharp improvement on the earnings front.
Last month, Aye Finance reported a 144% year-on-year jump in net profit to ₹75 crore for the June quarter.
Advertisement
It had posted ₹31 crore profit in the same period last year, according to a regulatory filing.
Its total income for the quarter rose 22% year-on-year to ₹490 crore, while net interest income grew 38% to ₹322 crore, it said.