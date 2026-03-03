A

I began my career at Sun Microsystems in Silicon Valley, in the Solaris networking team. It was a fairly intense introduction to the tech world. I was working on the core of an operating system that powered enterprises and the early cloud, learning from people whose textbooks I had studied as an engineering student. Over time, my role expanded from deep technical work to managing enterprise customer relationships. Those early years shaped not just my technical skills, but my confidence and my understanding of how complex systems and organisations actually scale.

I later went to Wharton for my MBA to broaden my perspective, and then joined IBM’s corporate strategy team, working with senior leaders on long-term growth and transformation initiatives. After spending over a decade in the US, family, and a deeper pull to contribute back home, brought me back to India. I spent a few years helping scale a social enterprise in the drinking water space, which was a very grounding experience. It brought me closer to the realities of impact and reminded me why building with purpose matters.

Joining IIMA Ventures felt like a natural convergence of everything I had learned - technology, strategy, institution-building, and impact. Today, as CEO and Managing Partner, I work with an incredible team to scout, build, and support early-stage ventures across deeptech, digitisation, and climate innovation. At a personal level, what keeps me motivated is the idea that institutions matter. Our aspiration is to help make IIMA Ventures the birthplace of India’s most consequential companies, ventures that truly shape the country’s future.