Urban Floods: Economic Cost Of Inaction

Floods and Economic Loss

Over the last two decades, floods have accounted for nearly 67% of all economic losses from natural disasters in India and 66% of related fatalities. What was once seen as a once-in-a-generation event has become almost a norm. Swiss Re the re-insurer predicts that a repeat of the 2005 Mumbai flood in 2025 could cost INR 20,000 crore (USD 2.3 billion)—eight times the insured losses of that year. More disturbing is the fact that such events are expected to occur with increasing frequency.