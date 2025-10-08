Labour Law in the Age of AI and Automation: Issues and Challenges in Algorithm

The AI automatic system was trained on data submitted by applicants, and it was found that male applicants were in the majority. Various sources maintained that bias through AI recruiting tools could be perpetuated. The best example is the Amazon case, in which an automated algorithm was effectively trained to give more preference to male applicants. This indicates that the serious problem of discrimination cannot be ruled out by automation tools. It is high time to regulate algorithms to avoid systematic discrimination towards a particular community or gender.