Take the example of a medium-sized internet retailer with headquarters in Mumbai. One hundred thousand customers' data is exposed due to a breach. The business is fighting on three fronts without insurance: paying for system repairs out of pocket, losing money every day the site is unavailable and being hit with a multi-crore DPDPA penalty. A strong cyber policy allows the insurer to cushion the financial impact and send in a pre-approved crisis team. That distinction might mean the difference between life and death.