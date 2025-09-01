  1. home
  2. Planet
  3. Climate
  4. Imd heavy rainfall forecast september

Climate

IMD Predicts Above-Normal Rains in September, Warns of Extreme Weather Events

India braces for a wet September as IMD forecasts heavy, widespread rainfall

O
Outlook Planet Desk
Curated by: Sonali Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Photo by brazil topno
Heavy rainfall lashes parts of India as IMD forecasts above-normal September rains Photo by brazil topno
info_icon

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in September after reeling through a wet August. On September 1, the met department predicted heavy showers in some states.

IMD also predicted an active monsoon spell over Delhi and its surrounding areas for the next five days, with frequent spells of light to moderate rains. The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for Delhi on September 1.

Flooded cotton field amid extreme weather conditions - null
Heavy August Rains Hit Crops in Maharashtra, Force Rural Migration & Strain Cities

BY Outlook Planet Desk

IMD Forecast for Next Few Days

IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over East Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Punjab.

Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka, Gujarat region, Kerala & Mahe, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Odisha, Sub Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Telangana and West Rajasthan.

Heavy monsoon rains in Delhi - Photo by: PTI
IMD Issues Orange Alert for Several States; Heavy Rains Disrupt Flights, Commute in Delhi, Mumbai

BY Outlook Planet Desk

IMD on August 31 predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to continue over Northwest India for three to four days, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh till September 3 and Uttarakhand till September 1.

In addition, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Jammu till September 2 and extremely heavy rainfall is predicted on September 2.

Heavy rainfall is expected in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh over the next five days, in Odisha over the next three days, in Vidarbha from September 2-4, and in Andaman & Nicobar Islands till September 3.

Additionally, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will experience rainfall on September 1-2, with isolated areas of very heavy rainfall anticipated over Odisha till September 3, IMD noted.

Damage caused by heavy rains and landslides in J&K - Photo by PTI
Landslides, Flash Floods Due to Heavy Rains Kill 30 in J&K, Rescue Efforts Underway

BY Outlook Planet Desk

Risks of Cloudbursts, Landslides

According to reports, the weather department has predicted that India’s average rainfall in September will be 109% of the LPA. Meanwhile, the Yamuna river rose close to the danger mark on August 30, rose to 205.22 metres on Saturday, nearing the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

Addressing an online press conference, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that above normal rainfall is being anticipated which can lead to “episodic occurrence of cloudbursts, mudslides, landslides,” reported HT.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×