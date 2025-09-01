IMD Predicts Above-Normal Rains in September, Warns of Extreme Weather Events

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in September after reeling through a wet August. On September 1, the met department predicted heavy showers in some states.
IMD also predicted an active monsoon spell over Delhi and its surrounding areas for the next five days, with frequent spells of light to moderate rains. The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for Delhi on September 1.
IMD Forecast for Next Few Days
IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over East Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Punjab.
Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka, Gujarat region, Kerala & Mahe, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Odisha, Sub Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Telangana and West Rajasthan.
IMD on August 31 predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to continue over Northwest India for three to four days, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh till September 3 and Uttarakhand till September 1.
In addition, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Jammu till September 2 and extremely heavy rainfall is predicted on September 2.
Heavy rainfall is expected in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh over the next five days, in Odisha over the next three days, in Vidarbha from September 2-4, and in Andaman & Nicobar Islands till September 3.
Additionally, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will experience rainfall on September 1-2, with isolated areas of very heavy rainfall anticipated over Odisha till September 3, IMD noted.
Risks of Cloudbursts, Landslides
According to reports, the weather department has predicted that India’s average rainfall in September will be 109% of the LPA. Meanwhile, the Yamuna river rose close to the danger mark on August 30, rose to 205.22 metres on Saturday, nearing the danger mark of 205.33 metres.
Addressing an online press conference, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that above normal rainfall is being anticipated which can lead to “episodic occurrence of cloudbursts, mudslides, landslides,” reported HT.