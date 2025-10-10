Read the Room, Lead the Work: What the Modern Workplace Demands from MBAs

Third, a recent survey by Resume.org reveals that hiring managers in the US are reluctant to hire recent graduates who show a lack of motivation, professionalism, poor time management, and a sense of entitlement. Other chronic problems include excessive phone use, an attitude of indifference, difficulty handling feedback, and an inability to adapt to company culture. We see it as a diversity appreciation issue. Lack of awareness in the workplace diversity could result in managerial shock, impacting critical soft skills such as emotional intelligence, adaptability, teamwork, problem‑solving, and leadership. Thus, a need for inculcating mutual respect and inclusive behavior is essential. It works two ways. While managerial competency needs to accommodate demographic shifts in work values and attitude, employee capacity building must include accepting failure and feedback without defensiveness and reframing values from entitlement to contribution. Thus, a renewed approach to holistic development, life skills, and ethical and emotional capacities as envisioned in the NEP 2020 needs willful implementation, not just lip service.