Has Modi Government Neglected Indian Cities?

JNNURM was launched in 2005 with an ambitious goal: to fast-track infrastructure in 63 cities across India. However, nearly a decade later, only 45% of the sanctioned projects had been completed, and over one-third of the funds remained unutilised as per CAG report on JNNURM in 2012. As the mission had no robust mechanism to hold cities accountable, states often bypassed reforms altogether in favour of ad-hoc projects. What emerged was a patchwork of urban development. For some of us who followed its progress know that even creating ‘steering committees’ with representation from centre/state/city was a herculean task for many states – without which of course work could not be supervised.