Developing the infrastructure for transportation and storage of green hydrogen requires adequate volumes. The process can start with blending green hydrogen with natural gas in an increasing proportion. Simultaneous implementation of multi-sectoral use projects for green hydrogen and its derivatives in identified hydrogen valleys will be a prudent approach to facilitate learnings in the development of such an infrastructure.



Use of green hydrogen with price parity may make a viable case for commercial applications for developers but it will not be prudent to do so at large scale from the angle of cost efficiency of decarbonisation at the economy level. India loses more than 40% of renewable electricity during the electrolysis process. There are additional energy losses in its compression, transport and storage.