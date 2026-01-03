  1. home
India's Future Workforce Must be AI-Confident: Jayant Chaudhary

India's future workforce must not only be digitally aware but AI-confident, Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary said on Friday.

PTI
Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary
 India's future workforce must not only be digitally aware but AI-confident, Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary said on Friday.

The Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education successfully completed the SOAR 'AI to be Aware' learning module, symbolising a commitment to lifelong learning and AI readiness.

He further nominated Nara Lokesh Rao, Minister for Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, Real-Time Governance and Human Resources Development, Government of Andhra Pradesh; Gaurav Dwivedi, IAS, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Prasar Bharati, and Nitin Narang -- President of the All-India Chess Federation (AICF) -- to take up the challenge, creating a cascading national movement for AI awareness and capability building.

"Through the 'Skill the Nation Challenge', we want to inspire every citizen to embrace learning and prepare for an AI-enabled future. SOAR is not just a skilling programme; it is a national mission to build confidence, capability and curiosity in AI, ensuring that every learner -- wherever they are -- has the opportunity to benefit from this technology and contribute to the nation's growth story," said the minister.

India's future workforce must not only be digitally aware but AI-confident, he added.

Launched in July 2025, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship's flagship programme SOAR is enabling accessible AI learning for all through structured micro-credential courses for school students, educators, working professionals and lifelong learners.

