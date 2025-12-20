The Real Reason Netflix is Keen to Buy Warner Bros

If there is one theoretical presence hovering over Los Gatos and Burbank this month, it is Oliver Williamson. The Nobel laureate, who gave the world Transaction Cost Economics (TCE)[1], provided the most lucid framework to understand why Netflix has agreed to acquire Warner Bros Discovery for approximately $72 billion. The acquisition announcement is not just another episode in the so-called Streaming Wars. Seen through Transaction Cost Economics, it is a textbook make-or-buy decision in a market where contracts have become too fragile and assets too specific to be left outside the firm. At the same time, this is not only a deal sheet. It is a fundamental bet on what kind of stories will get made, and who gets to make them.