India’s Coal Mine Closures Demand a Just Transition Roadmap — Not Just Coal Repurposing

Ground up understanding

Fieldwork in India’s major coal regions underscores this challenge. In the last five years, our field work incoal states of Jharkhand, West Bengal, Telangana and Maharashtra has shown that coal has shaped the local economy for over a century. Informal jobs—from loading trucks to repairing equipment—far outnumber direct employment in mines. Our surveys and interviews in Jharkhand and Telangana found that one direct mining job supports five jobs in transport, small businesses, and services. When a mine shuts, these indirect jobs will disappear overnight.For women, the impacts are even sharper. In several districts, women’s earnings are tied to ancillary work—small food stalls, home-based tailoring, or coal sorting on discarded heaps. With mine closures, these fragile income sources vanish.