The government will set up AVGC labs and content creator hubs in 15,000 schools to support the growing animation and gaming sector.
Five university townships will be developed near major corridors to strengthen higher education and research.
Low-interest subsidies will support private veterinary institutions to increase trained professionals.
With a focus to boost skilling and research, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed setting up Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) labs, establishing a new National Institute of Design in eastern India, and creating five university townships near major industrial and district corridors.
“The Orange Economy covering India’s animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics (AVGC) sector is a rapidly growing industry, projected to require nearly 2 million professionals by 2030. To address this demand, I propose strengthening the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies in Mumbai and establishing AVGC content creator hubs in 15,000 secondary schools across the country,” said FM in her Union Budget speech on Sunday.
She noted that while India’s design industry is expanding rapidly, the country continues to face a shortage of trained designers. In the education sector, the government will support states through a challenge-based approach to develop five university townships near major industrial and district corridors.
“These planned academic zones will host universities, colleges, and research institutions, as well as skill centers and residential complexes,” she added.
To ensure the inclusion of poor and marginal households and to increase the availability of veterinary professionals by more than 20,000, Sitharaman has proposed rolling out low-interest capital subsidy support schemes for the establishment of veterinary and para-veterinary colleges, veterinary hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and breeding facilities in the private sector.