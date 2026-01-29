Late Entry An Edge, India Can Chase Inclusive, Resource-Efficient AI Path: Eco Survey

"India’s position as a relatively late mover in the AI transition also confers an underappreciated advantage. Early adopters who scaled AI under conditions of a regulatory vacuum and cheap capital have now locked themselves into circumstances that are very difficult to back away from. This includes a commitment to energy-intensive architectures that are detrimental to the environment and mounting financial commitments with unclear revenue pathways," the document said asserting India, on the other hand, has the benefit of hindsight.