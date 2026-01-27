Halwa Ceremony on January 27 Kicks Off Final Budget 2026 Countdown: All You Need to Know

Finance ministry hosts halwa ceremony today marking the final phase of Union Budget 2026-27 preparations
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman joins senior officials as the annual halwa ceremony marks a key budget ritual
The finance minister prepares and shares halwa with ministry staff to recognise efforts behind drafting the budget
The finance ministry is all set to host its traditional halwa ceremony today, marking the final countdown to the Union Budget 2026‑27. This annual event signals the start of the budget preparations’ most critical phase.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will join senior ministry officials for the occasion. The ceremony is considered a key ritual in India’s budget process and is held every year just days before the main budget presentation.
A large pan of sweet halwa will be prepared and stirred by the finance minister herself. Once ready, it will be distributed among the ministry staff and officials as a mark of appreciation for their efforts in drafting the budget.
Sweet Start Ritual
After the ceremony, around 60‑70 officials directly involved in the budget will enter a strict lock-in period. During this time, they are not allowed to communicate externally, including with their families, to prevent any leak of sensitive information.
The halwa ceremony is a long-standing ritual that marks the start of budget preparations. In India, sharing sweets before an important event is considered lucky, and the ceremony also serves as a way to thank ministry staff for their hard work.
Printing Preparations
Despite the finance ministry moving to Kartavya Bhavan last year the Union Budget 2026-27 will continue to be printed at the North Block press citing practical constraints and strict security needs for handling sensitive documents.
In recent years, the budget’s lock-in period has become shorter after the government switched to paperless budgets in 2021. Earlier, printing took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan, then Minto Road, and finally moved to North Block in 1980 to maintain confidentiality.
During the lock-in staff stay at North Block until the finance minister delivers the budget speech in Parliament. No calls messages or meetings are allowed to ensure complete secrecy until the official release.
This year’s halwa ceremony continues a decades-old tradition that combines symbolism with strict security. It underlines the detailed planning that goes into preparing India’s annual financial statement.
The simple but meaningful ceremony marks the start of the final stage of Union Budget 2026‑27 preparations. As officials share the halwa the ministry moves into the last phase before presenting the budget in Parliament on Feb 1.