About the impact of GST reforms on GDP, Nageswaran said, "While it will be difficult to quantify it at this point, ultimately much will depend on how the consumers respond and whether it will be offset by any uncertainty related to external trade, etc." But given the fact that this is a fairly radical overhaul of the GST structure itself, reducing four rates to two and also doing many other process simplifications, he said the impact on the economy will be fairly substantial, not just in terms of Business to Consumer (B2C), but also in terms of Business to Business (B2B) transactions.