RBI's Interest Rate Decision, Global Trends, FIIs Moves Key Drivers for Markets: Analysts

Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd, said, "The RBI’s monetary policy decision on Friday, December 5, 2025, will be a crucial trigger for markets. Another important domestic indicator will be the release of November automobile sales data on December 1, 2025. These figures will offer valuable insight into festive-season demand and shifting rural and urban consumption trends." Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 474.75 points or 0.55%, and the Nifty went up by 134.8 points or 0.51%. On Thursday, the Sensex hit a record high of 86,055.86, and the Nifty reached its lifetime peak of 26,310.45.