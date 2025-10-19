  1. home
Ashiana Housing Eyes ₹350 Cr Revenue from New Housing Project in Jamshedpur

Ashiana Housing targets ₹350 crore revenue from its upcoming residential project in Jamshedpur, focusing on the growing mid-income housing segment.

PTI
Realty firm Ashiana Housing Ltd expects Rs 350 crore revenue from its new housing project in Jamshedpur.

The Company has launched a housing project 'Ashiana Amaya' at Dobo (New Jamshedpur) to expand business amid strong housing demand.

The project, spread across 3.86 acres with a saleable area of about 4.64 lakh sq ft, will be developed under a joint venture model.

The upcoming project, comprising 230 homes, is expected to generate sales realisation of around Rs 350 crore.

The company will sell units at a price starting at Rs 1.34 crore, according to a statement.

The company will complete this project by December 2029.

The investment will be funded through a mix of self-funding and customer advances.

Delhi-based Ashiana Housing Ltd, one of the leading real estate developers in the country, has a portfolio of over 55 projects. It also focuses on development of senior living projects.

