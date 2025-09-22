Maqsood Shaikh, Managing Director & CEO, Ultra Gas & Energy Ltd, said, "Our retail outlets are built to do more than just dispense fuel; they are catalysts for a cleaner, smarter logistics future. Backed by robust infrastructure and intelligent energy solutions, we are proud to lead India's transition toward greener fuels and sustainable mobility. At UGEL, our vision is firmly rooted in innovation, efficiency, and environmental responsibility." Strategically placed to serve high-density logistics zones, these stations are accelerating the shift from diesel to LNG - a cleaner and more efficient fuel for long-haul trucking. Each UGEL station has a scalable capacity of 50 tonnes, capable of refuelling up to 600 LNG trucks per month. Each station can reduce up to 66,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually, collectively reducing 1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide.