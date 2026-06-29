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Net zero is a commitment, but making a commitment is the easy part. The real work lies in execution. Rather than simply announcing a target for 2050, we have broken our journey into measurable milestones. By 2025, we aimed to complete 20% of our emissions-reduction roadmap, and we successfully achieved that milestone.

Our next target is to complete more than 50% of the roadmap by 2030, and we remain well on track. The final objective is to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

To make this credible, every milestone is supported by detailed action plans, specific targets, implementation timelines and independent third-party validation. This is how we ensure that our net-zero commitment is not just a slogan but an operational plan backed by measurable progress.

A good example is our Moga factory in Punjab, established in 1961. As part of our dairy operations, we began procuring milk from nearby farmers. Today, that network spans nearly 60,000 square kilometres and includes around 80,000 dairy farmers across Punjab, Haryana and parts of Rajasthan.

This ecosystem functioned on the principles of sustainability and long-term partnerships well before ESG became a formal business priority. Because these values were already deeply

embedded across our manufacturing, supply chain, human resources and operations, adapting to modern sustainability frameworks was much easier.