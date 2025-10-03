Zoho Bets on AI With New Workplace Tool ‘Vani’, Priced at ₹240 in India

Recently, Zoho’s messaging app ‘Arattai’, which was first soft-launched in 2021, also came in the limelight as it clocked over 10 lakh downloads in the past week on Play Store. The app is trying to position itself as a “made-in-India” alternative to global chat giants. It allows all the features similar to any modern messenger. These include text messaging, voice and video calls, stories, channels, and media sharing.