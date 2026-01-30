Start-up Outperformers 2026: Evaluating Series B & C Start-Ups on Funding, Valuation and Operations

AHP allows us to weigh what matters so we can assign more importance to the factors that truly drive growth. It combines data with expertise; it blends hard financial numbers with the seasoned judgement of industry experts. It also creates a fairer benchmark as it ensures that our final scores reflect the nuanced reality of how these businesses operate, rather than just reducing them to a single set of numbers. By choosing this process, we have ensured that the study is grounded in the actual dynamics of the Indian market, providing a realistic look at the start-ups building for the long term.