Venturi Partners Closes $150 Mn for Second Fund, Eyes Consumer Growth Start-Ups

Venturi Partners hits $150 million first close of $225 million Fund II
The fund will invest $15–40 million in 10 consumer-focused start-ups
Its focus markets will be India and Southeast Asia
Consumer growth fund Venturi Partners has announced the first close of its second fund at $150 million. The total value of the fund is $225 million, which is expected to be closed in next 12 months, the company said in an official statement.
Under Fund II, the investment cheque size will be $15-40 million in 10 start-ups across high growth consumer sectors. It will focus on brands across India and Southeast Asia. Alongside the main fund, investors will also be able to co-invest on a 1:1 ratio.
“We are grateful for the continued trust and confidence of our existing investors and welcome our new partners. This strong response validates our investment thesis and the strength of our team that we have built over the last five years,” said Nicholas Cator, founder and managing partner of Venturi Partners.
India continues to emerge as a strong growth market amidst global volatility, according to Rishika Chandan, managing partner of Venturi Partners. She added that the country creates a compelling long-term investment opportunity that aligns well with the fund’s strategy.
Founded in 2020, Venturi Partners is a consumer-focused growth equity platform investing in Series B-D stage start-ups across India and Southeast Asia. It backs consumer-centric and purpose-driven brands by combining capital with operational excellence to help them scale sustainably and profitably.
In June 2022, it closed its debut fund at $180 million, backed by prominent families in Europe and Asia including Frédéric de Mévius (AB InBev family) and Ackermans & van Haaren, a listed Belgian investment company.
Fund I’s portfolio includes Livspace, Country Delight, Believe, Pickup Coffee, Dali, K-12 Techno Services and JQR, with an upcoming eight investment to conclude it.
Last year, the growth equity firm invested $27 million in K12 Techno Services for an undisclosed stake. The stake had been bought from Navneet Learning LLP, a subsidiary of Navneet Education.
The investment was made from its maiden $180 million fund, adding that other company shareholders include Peak XV Partners, Kedaara Capital, Sofina Ventures, and Navneet Learning LLP.