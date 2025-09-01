  1. home
  2. Start up
  3. Investors
  4. Elev8 venture partners marks first fund close at 1400 cr amid market slowdown

Investors

Elev8 Venture Partners Marks First Fund Close at ₹1,400 Cr Amid Market Slowdown

Growth-stage investment firm Elev8 Venture Partners has wrapped up its debut fund at ₹1,400 crore, drawing commitments from sovereign funds, family offices, and unicorn founders. The fund has already backed five high-growth startups with sizeable cheques, despite a tough global fundraising climate

O
Outlook Start-Up Desk
Curated by: Alka Jain
Updated on:
Updated on:
Elev8 Venture Partners Team
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Elev8 Venture Partners closes maiden growth-stage VC fund at ₹1,400 crore

  • Backed by KB Investment, Venture Catalysts, and global LPs from Korea, Hong Kong & India

  • Already invested one-third of corpus in Astrotalk, Smallcase, Porter, IDfy & Snapmint

Growth stage VC firm Elev8 Venture Partners has announced the final close of its maiden fund at ₹1,400 crore. The fund, in an official statement, said it has attracted a diverse base of Limited Partners (LPs), including leading institutions from Korea, Hong Kong, and India; sovereign fund, large family offices, and some unicorn founders.

“The final close of our maiden fund is both a capital milestone and a validation of our belief that India’s next wave of market leaders will be built on profitability, resilience, and scale. Despite a challenging global fundraising environment, Elev8 has secured from institutions, sovereign funds…,” said Navin Honagudi, managing partner at Elev8 Venture Partners.

Founded in 2022 by former Kae Capital partner Navind Honagudi, Elev8 is backed by Venture Catalysts and South Korea’s largest financial conglomerate, KB Investment, as institutional cofounders of the fund. It has already deployed one-third of its corpus into five category-defining companies, including Astrotalk, IDfy, Smallcase, Porter, and Snapmint, with cheque sizes ranging between $8-14 million.

In several of these investments, Elev8 has co-invested alongside its LPs, including family offices and HNIs, further validating the quality of the deals and amplifying Elev8’s cheque size and the overall capital going into its portfolio companies.

Navin Honagudi, Managing Partner at Elev8 Venture Partners - null
Funding Environment Improving, But Caution Remains, says Elev8's Navin Honagudi

BY Nabodita Ganguly

The remaining two-thirds of the fund will be deployed over the next 12–18 months into high-growth businesses that align with Elev8’s rigorous investment framework.

All the companies backed by Elev8 are scaling rapidly — growing at more than 30% annually — while remaining profitable, the company claimed. The company's focus is on backing entrepreneurs who are building companies with the resilience to last and the vision to lead.

null - null
Venture Catalysts-Backed Elev8 Announces $200 Million Fund To Invest In Tech Startups

BY Press Trust of India

Honagudi was previously a part of Reliance Venture Asset Management (RVAM), where he led investments in fintech company Paytm. The fintech company, once a rising superstar, went through serious regulatory hurdles from the RBI for persistence non-compliance with KYC norms.

Related Content
Related Content

Following this, the central bank asked Paytm to stop several services post-February 29. Since then, a lot happened in the world of Paytm with the fintech company receiving a third party license from the central bank.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×