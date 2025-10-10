Travel Tech ixigo to Raise ₹1,296 Cr from Prosus via Preferential Issue

ixigo to raise ₹1,296 crore from Prosus via preferential issue
4.62 crore shares allotted to Prosus’ arm MIH Investments One BV
Post-deal, Prosus will own a 10.1% stake in ixigo
Travel tech platform ixigo is raising ₹1,296 crore from Prosus through a preferential issue on a private placement basis to fuel its growth, the listed company side in an exchange filing.
It stated that the board has approved the issuance of 4.62 crore equity shares to Prosus’ wholly owned subsidiary, MIH Investments One BV. Following the allotment, the subsidiary will hold a 10.1% stake in the company.
Ixigo also said the company will use the fresh raised funds across four key areas, including organic expansion, inorganic growth initiatives, working capital needs, and general corporate purposes. It added that the company will utilize 25% of the total proceeds for each of the aforementioned sector.
The announcement follows the company’s earlier disclosure to stock exchanges that a potential investor had expressed interest in acquiring up to a 16% stake in ixigo.
However, the investor’s total stake in the company will remain below 16%, along with its affiliates after the transaction.
It has reported a 28% year‑on‑year rise in Q1 FY26 net profit to ₹19 crore. Revenue from operations surged 73% to ₹314.4 crore, while gross transaction value climbed 55% to ₹4,644.6 crore, driven by strong growth across train, bus and flight bookings.
Ixigo’s train‑ticketing arm remained the largest revenue contributor, accounting for 41.3% of total sales as passenger volumes rose 74% year‑on‑year. Bus bookings, powered by subsidiary AbhiBus, grew 26% in passenger numbers and represented 24.4% of revenue.
Flight bookings also delivered strong gains, with transaction value up 81% and contributing 32.8% of aggregate revenues.
Launched in 2007 by Aloke Bajpai and Rajnish Kumar, Le Travenues Technology is the country's leading online travel aggregator, which helps travellers plan, book, and manage their trips across rail, air, buses, and hotels.
The platform also offers tailored recommendations and automated support services. As per the company, it records 544 million annual active users and 83 million users engaging with the app each month.
It has recently announced a partnership with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to launch Delhi Metro ticketing services on the ixigo Trains app.