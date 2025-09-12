Ixigo Partners With DMRC, ONDC to Launch Metro Ticket Booking Services

"Enabling metro ticketing on a trusted platform like ixigo Trains app gives passengers more flexibility and convenience, while encouraging wider adoption of ticket booking through digital platforms." Vibhor Jain, Acting CEO & COO, ONDC, said, "By connecting metro ticketing with its vast ecosystem of trains, buses, and flights, ixigo is helping ONDC network to build a unified mobility layer for India, where every commuter has seamless access to multiple modes of transport through open digital infrastructure, without being locked into silos." DMRC currently operates nearly 400 km of network across more than a dozen lines and is India's largest and busiest metro network.