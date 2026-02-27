Deepinder Goyal Looks for ‘Athlete-Like Engineers' in Temple’s Talent Hunt

Deepinder Goyal’s start-up Temple is hiring engineers who are also athletes to build elite wearables
The device measures proprietary brain and body metrics with a level of precision currently non-existent
Applicants must have a body fat percentage below 16% for men and 26% for women
Eternal founder Deepinder Goyal on Tuesday announced that his wearable start-up Temple is hiring for Engineers, who should also be fit.
He stated in a Linkedin post that the company is building a device that is to be used by elite athletes. Hence, the engineers of the company should not only be able to build it but also use it, so that the end product is of desirable quality.
“We are building the ultimate wearable for elite performance athletes. A device that measures what no other wearable in the world measures, with a level of precision that doesn't exist yet. To build it, we need people who are obsessive about both the craft and the category. Engineers who are also athletes. People who will wear what they build, and hate it until it's perfect,” Goyal said.
He listed a series of engineering roles that the company is hiring for. It included positions like Analog Systems Engineers, Electronics Design Engineers, Embedded Systems Engineers, Design and Validation Engineers, CMF Engineers, Adhesive Materials Engineers, Sensor Algorithms Engineers, Deep Learning Engineers and more.
The founder kept a body fat percentage requirement of less than 16% for men and 26% for women, to be eligible to apply for the roles. For people who are not on the given fitness level but are still interested in applying shall meet the standards in three months, until then they will stay on probation.
Goyal said, “we are building for people who push their bodies to the edge. We want to be those people, not just serve them. So only people who take fitness seriously, and have body fat <16% (men) and 26% (women) should apply. If you're not there yet but will commit to getting there in three months, you can apply too; but you'll be on probation until you are.”
What is Temple?
Temple is Deepinder Goyal’s new health-tech and wearable venture, built around an experimental head-worn sensor designed to continuously measure cerebral blood flow.
The device is a small patch placed near the temple. It is tied to Goyal’s broader longevity and brain-health pursuits, which he has linked to research he calls the “Gravity Ageing” idea. The start-up remains in an early, experimental phase, with its website currently showing “Coming Soon,” as it works to secure seed funding.