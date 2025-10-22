Diwali Celebrations at White House: Trump Calls PM Modi ‘Great Friend’, Says ‘We Have No War with India & Pak’

Trump celebrated Diwali at the White House, praising PM Modi and India-US ties.
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday participated in Diwali celebrations at the White House and extended warm greetings to Indians and Indian-Americans. While highlighting the ties between India and US in terms of trade and regional peace, he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called him a "great person" and "a great friend".
He said, “Let me extend our warmest wishes to the people of India. I just spoke to your Prime Minister today. Had a great conversation. We talked about trade. He's very interested in that. Although we did talk a little while ago about let's have no wars with Pakistan. The fact that trade was involved, I was able to talk about that. And we have no war with Pakistan and India. That was a very, very good thing.”
The US President also emphasised on the symbolic importance of Diwali and said that the lighting of the diya (earthen lamp) represents the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil. He further stated that the festival reminds people of ancient tales where challenges were overcome, obstacles removed, and justice prevailed. The flame, he said, serves as a guide to seek wisdom, act with diligence, and be grateful for life’s many blessings.
According to a Business Standard report, senior officials including FBI Director Kash Patel, DNI Director Tulsi Gabbard, White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai, Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor were also present.
India Agrees to Halt Russian Oil Purchases, Trump Claims Again
In addition to the Diwali wishes, Trump also reiterated his claim that India will reduce its oil purchases from Russia. While addressing at the White House, the US President said that he had a direct conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stated that India would “not buy much oil from Russia” and was reducing imports significantly.
“I spoke to Prime Minister Modi today and we just have a very good relationship. He's not going to buy much oil from Russia. He wants to see that war end as much as I do. They're not going to be buying too much oil. They've cut it way back, and they're continuing to cut it way back,” Trump said.
This is the second consecutive week that the US President claimed that PM Modi has assured that India would stop oil imports from Russia, while referring to it as “a big step” in America’s effort to isolate Moscow amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. He also highlighted that ending India’s oil trade with Russia would strengthen international efforts to end the conflict.
How India Responded to Trump’s Claims
Responding to Trump’s latest remark on India agreeing to curb Russian oil imports, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, “India is a significant importer of oil and gas. It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario. Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective.”
Additionally, while commenting on US-India energy ties, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have long sought to expand energy procurement from the US, and this effort has steadily progressed over the last decade. The current US administration has shown interest in deepening energy cooperation with India, and discussions are ongoing.”