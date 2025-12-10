American tech giant Amazon has announced a plan to invest $35bn in India by 2030 focusing primarily on AI capabilities, logistics infrastructure, small business growth and job creation, the company said on Wednesday at SMBHAV summit.
"We are humbled to have been a part of India’s digital transformation journey over the past 15 years, with Amazon’s growth in India perfectly aligned with the vision of an Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat. We have invested at scale in growing the physical and digital infrastructure for small businesses in India, creating millions of jobs, and taking Made-in-India global," said Amit Agarwal, Senior VP Emerging Markets, Amazon.
"Looking ahead, we're excited to continue being a catalyst for India’s growth, as we democratize access to AI for millions of Indians, create 1 million job opportunities, and quadruple cumulative ecommerce exports enabled to $80bn by 2030," Agarwal said.
Microsoft has committed $17.5bn investment by 2030, while Google announced $15bn investment to build AI data centres. Amazon's investment plan is higher than both the companies.
The senior official said Amazon has invested $40bn in India since 2010 and is willing to invest $35bn across all business segments in the next five years. Agarwal quoted a Keystone report that these investments have established the e-commerce company as the largest foreign investor in India, the largest enabler of ecommerce exports, and among the top job creators.
The company has invested at scale towards building physical and digital infrastructure, including fulfillment centers, transportation networks, data centers, digital payments infrastructure and technology development. According to the Keystone report, Amazon has digitized over 12mn small businesses and enabled $20bn in cumulative ecommerce exports, while supporting approximately 2.8mn direct, indirect, induced and seasonal jobs across industries in India in 2024.