US-China Trade Talks Resume Ahead of Trump-Xi Meeting

The trade talks between the US and China resumed for the second consecutive day, paving the way for a “productive meeting” between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in Kuala Lumpur. His remarks reignited hopes of de-escalating the trade war and reaching a mutually beneficial trade deal between the two countries.
Greer said a broad range of topics was discussed during the meeting, including extending the truce on trade measures, according to a report by Reuters. Both countries are actively working to prevent further escalation of the ongoing tariff tussle after Trump threatened to impose a new 100% tariff on Chinese goods starting November 1. Trump’s threats came against the backdrop of China tightening its exports of rare-earth magnets and minerals.
Trump arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday morning to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, his first stop on a five-day Asia tour. He is expected to meet Xi later this week on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in South Korea. While the White House has officially confirmed the anticipated meeting with Xi, Beijing has yet to confirm whether the two leaders will meet.
During his talks with Xi, Trump is expected to discuss China’s purchase of US soybeans, concerns around Taiwan, and the release of jailed Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, according to Reuters. Trump also added that he would seek China’s support for Washington’s efforts to bring a ceasefire to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
“I think we’re going to end up having a fantastic deal with China. It’s going to be fantastic for both countries, and it’s going to be fantastic for the entire world,” Trump said.
What Is on the Negotiation Table?
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have initiated a new round of trade negotiations in Malaysia, Bloomberg reported. According to reports citing China’s Ministry of Commerce, the top trade envoys are expected to discuss issues critical to US-China trade and economic relations.
According to Reuters, the latest round of talks is likely to focus on China’s tightened controls on rare-earth exports, which have triggered global supply chain concerns.