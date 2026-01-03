Andhra Captures Over 25%of Proposed Investments in FY26, Says Govt Citing BOB Report

  1. home
 Andhra Pradesh has emerged as India’s leading investment destination, capturing 25.3% of all proposed investments during the first nine months of FY26, said the state government citing a Bank of Baroda (BOB) report.

According to the report, the southern state was ahead of Odisha (13.1%) and Maharashtra (12.8%), indicating a shift in industrial and investment momentum towards the eastern and southern regions.

"Andhra Pradesh has firmly established itself as India’s leading investment destination, capturing a remarkable 25.3% of all proposed investments in the first nine months of FY26," said an official press release, quoting the report.

It noted that Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Maharashtra together accounted for over 51% of the country’s total proposed capital investment, with overall investment announcements touching around ₹26 lakh crore, clocking 11.5% rise year-on-year.

“Andhra Pradesh isn’t catching up, it’s pulling ahead,” said IT Minister Nara Lokesh in a post on X.

He attributed the performance to consistent reforms, faster decision-making and a predictable policy environment aimed at enabling industry and delivering projects on the ground.

According to the government, investor-friendly governance, sector-specific policies and infrastructure development across ports, industrial corridors, logistics, energy and digital sectors have driven large-scale investment commitments.

Lokesh said the government would continue to focus on job creation and ensure investment announcements translate into on-ground projects.

