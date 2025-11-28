Aakash Puts TLPL's ₹25-Cr Share Allotment In Right Issue On Hold; Alleges Violations

AESL, in a statement, said its board approved share allotments to the Manipal Group and Beeaar Investco Pte Ltd, which invested ₹58 crore and Rs 16 crore, respectively, in proportion to their 58.8% and 16% shareholdings. But allotment to TLPL, which holds about 25.7% in AESL, has been put on hold pending adjudication by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Bengaluru.