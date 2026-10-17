As Consumer Tastes Change, New Cocktail Formats Find Their Place

“Indian drinkers today are more curious and more experimental than ever. You can see it in the rise of flavoured spirits and in how quickly cocktail culture has grown beyond bars,” said Sahith Sethuraman, Co-founder, RTB Consumer Brands. “We build all our cocktails to taste the way they would at a good bar, every single time, and winning a blind tasting tells us that consistency comes through in the glass. It’s also encouraging to see Indian startups being recognised for bringing new formats to a category that hasn’t changed much in decades. There’s a lot of room to grow from here.”