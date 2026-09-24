Vasu Healthcare Promotes ‘Ayurveda For A Healthier Tomorrow’ Through Awareness Campaign

Hardik Ukani, Managing Director, Vasu Healthcare, said, “Ayurveda has been an integral part of Indian life for centuries, and it is important to keep its relevance alive for every generation. Ayurveda Day gives us an opportunity to take this timeless knowledge beyond traditional settings and connect directly with people in their everyday lives. Through this initiative, our aim is to take Ayurveda closer to every home, every family and every corner of the world, while encouraging people to embrace Ayurveda as a meaningful part of a healthier way of life.”