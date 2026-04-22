The Lethal Cost Of Percentages: Dr. Vini Jhariya Urges Parents To Prioritize Mental Health Over Marksheets

​The psychologist emphasizes that the "wait for a parent’s reaction" is often more terrifying for a student than the actual marks they received. In modern nuclear families, where there is often an only child, the pressure is intensified as that child carries the collective hopes, fears, and unfulfilled dreams of the entire family. "We cannot give a child seventeen years of 'I will decide for you' and then hand them a marksheet and say 'now choose your life,'" Dr. Jhariya asserts, noting that this dynamic prevents children from developing the autonomy needed for adulthood.